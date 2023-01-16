PSV draws against ten Fortuna Sittard players

PSV again got stuck at a draw in the Eredivisie, last Sunday. The duel with Fortuna Sittard ended in 2-2 due to a penalty kick in injury time.

Ruud van Nistelrooij’s men missed several opportunities to take the lead in the first half. This was punished by the home team in injury time. Iñigo Córdoba scored the 1-0.

After the break Fortuna Sittard soon had to continue with ten men, because midfielder Dogan Erdogan received a red card. PSV benefited from the numerical superiority. First Xavi Simons headed in the equaliser. Then Ibrahim Sangaré put the team from Eindhoven ahead.

Far into injury time the three points seemed to go to Eindhoven. However a penalty kick, which was used by Burak Yilmaz, threw a spanner in the works in the 99th minute.

