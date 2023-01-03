Astronaut André Kuipers in New Moon

In January, Parktheater Eindhoven and BrabantKennis will present Nieuwe Maan: Festival for Transformation. In a programme full of shows, lunar speeches and performances, the imagination of theatre meets science.

The moon is the symbol for connection. At the festival, theater makers and forward thinkers sketch new perspectives on the future.

The festival consists of various shows, lectures and performances. Astronaut André Kuipers talks about the future of space travel. A dance opera by Nicole Beutler shows a frantic fight for survival and theatre company Maria Guerrera gives a refresher course for those who want to be among people again after the corona pandemic.

Moon speeches

Moon speeches are presented in conjunction with the performances, including one by Sander Schimmelpenninck. These are recited under a metre-sized, illuminated moon in the dark foyer of the Parktheater.

The lunar speeches are free of charge, but registration is required. Tickets for the performances are for sale on the Parktheater website.

