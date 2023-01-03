Animated Grunt attracts 100,000 visitors

The animated film Knor (Grunt) can also add a Golden Film Award to the list of honours after three Golden Calves. The Dutch stop motion animation has attracted 100,000 visitors, the Netherlands Film Festival (NFF) announced on Tuesday.

Knor premiered last summer and received rave reviews in the Dutch press. Animator Jasper Kuipers from Breda worked on the film for three years.

The animated film is about nine-year-old Babs, who receives pig Knor as a birthday gift from her American grandfather. Her parents are not so happy about this, but Babs is allowed to keep the animal on condition that Knor follows a puppy course. It soon becomes apparent, however, that grandpa has other plans for Knor up his sleeve.

Knor is directed by Mascha Halberstad. Actors Henry van Loon, Jelka van Houten and Kees Prins are some of the voices in the film. The animated film won the Golden Calf for Best Film last year and was chosen as a Dutch entry for the Oscar for best long animation.

The Golden Film Award is an initiative of the Netherlands Film Festival with the support of the Abraham Tuschinski Fund. Knor is the second film to receive the honour this year, Hotel Sinestra was the first.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Omroep Brabant