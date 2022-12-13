Sustainable alternative to ‘traditional’ patio heating in Eindhoven city centre

By
Shanthi Ramani
-
Hospitality and culture sector open again
Photo credit: Alain Heeren/Studio040

The Municipality of Eindhoven wants catering entrepreneurs to be advised by Sit & Heat, a company that sells heated cushions. These cushions offer an alternative to ‘traditional’ patio heating.

According to Eindhoven, catering entrepreneurs can save up to 95 per cent on their heating costs with the cushions.

“We really like it when our city centre is busy,” said Monique Esselbrugge, alderman for the city center.

“The terraces provide an attractive ambiance. To be able to receive people hospitably in the winter months, heating is often necessary. But this really needs to be done in a more sustainable way. The energy savings are good for the environment, but also for the entrepreneur,” said Esselbrugge.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Your advertisement here.

LATEST NEWS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here