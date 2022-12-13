Military plane makes two emergency landings at Eindhoven Air Base

A Hercules aircraft of the Dutch Air Force had to make an emergency landing on Monday afternoon on the airfield of Eindhoven Air Base. One of the aircraft’s engines is said to have failed.

It is not clear how the engine of the aircraft failed. Due to the emergency landing, both the emergency services from the airbase and emergency services from Eindhoven were forced to turn out. However, no action was required at the time.

Another emergency landing

Today it went wrong again with the same plane . One of the aircraft’s engines malfunctioned, forcing it to be shut down again during the flight.

The plane landed again safely. The emergency services called were able to make a U-turn before they arrived on the scene.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani