Coldest night of the year recorded, measured by severe frost

Last night was the coldest night of the year. Temperatures dropped to well below zero in Brabant on Monday night. Woensdrecht was coldest with -8.7 degrees. In other parts of Brabant, temperatures sank to below -7.

Only Twente and Groningen were colder with -9.4 and -8.8.

On the ground it became a lot colder in Brabant. In Gilze-Rijen, at a height of 10 centimetres, it was -11.7, closely followed by Eindhoven with -11.5. If the temperature drops below -10 degrees, metereologists speak of severe frost.

This Tuesday the temperature is slowly creeping towards freezing point, but it continues to feel like frost, predicts Weerplaza .

A few more cold nights will follow, but at the weekend the temperature will be above 0 again. Next week night frost will be a thing of the past.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani