PSV beats leader of Polish Premier League

PSV has made a good start in the run-up to the second half of the Eredivisie season. Raków Częstochowa, the leader of the Polish Premier League, was defeated by 4-2. The friendly match took place behind closed doors at the Herdgang last Saturday.

The Eindhoven club had to play against the Polish cup holder without the necessary strongholds. For example internationals Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons were missing. The considerably changed base team fell behind after half an hour of football.

Gustav Berggren gave the visitors a 0-1 lead. Minutes later, the Eindhoven team came alongside. Noni Madueke scored the 2-1, but PSV could not enjoy the goal for long. Still in the first half, Raków Częstochowa equalized from the penalty spot.

With about twenty minutes to go in the second half, Yorbe Vertessen scored the 3-2. Minutes later, the game was closed by a goal from Sávio: 4-2.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn