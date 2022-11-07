Win free tickets to TROMP-the percussion festival

The percussion enthusiasts among Eindhoven News readers are invited to TROMP the prestigious percussion festival where percussionists from all over Europe, America and also Asia compete for the title and a hefty fifteen thousand Euros prize money.

Eindhoven world stage for percussion

From November 10 to 20, 2022, Eindhoven will be the scene of the prestigious international music competition for composing percussion, TROMP. From fifteen countries, the best young percussionists come to the city of lights to show their percussion skills. The Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 12, promises a special spectacle with Jungle by Night, ft. Agostinho Sequeira. Tickets for the festival and Finale are available at tromppercussion.com

Festival

Several rounds of competition, and performances will take place at the Muziekgebouw and Effenaar that together makes the festival TROMP. For ten days this makes Eindhoven the European (maybe even global) hotspot of percussion.

The festival program opens on Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. with a performance by the band Jungle by Night, which has put together a strongly percussion-oriented program, especially for the occasion. Agostinho Sequeira, winner of TROMP 2020, will play in a number of songs.

A special program for families is planned for Sunday, Nov 13. Also new during this festival are the Percussion Sessions on November 18 and 19. These are promotional sessions for the percussion industry where manufacturers and percussionists, among others, meet. These sessions are the initiative of Dominique Vleeshouwers who was himself the winner of the competition in 2014. On Friday, enthusiasts can also visit the small hall for Toonzetters, a concert experience by twenty budding Dutch composers. Following that, music hall Effenaar will be the stage for a new Dawn, a multidisciplinary show with ever-changing elements created by breakdancer REDO, among others.

As one of the highlights of TROMP, the organization also mentions the program component of Percussions de Strasbourg on November 19. For this, Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda delves into the world of vibration with his work for 100 cymbals. “A unique listening experience, where the cymbals serve not only as an instrument but also as an audiovisual spectacle,” says Arthur van der Drift, festival manager of TROMP. “Laureates Yi-Ping Yang, Alexandre Esperet and Emil Kuyumcuyan are also part of this world-renowned company.”

Competition

After 2 preliminary rounds and the semifinals on Nov. 16, the 3 finalists will take the stage on Sunday, Nov. 20. During the final piece of the competition, the soloists and ensemble must play together with a video that will then be projected on a large screen. This final piece was written by Dutch Canadian composer Trevor Grahl. The winner of the competition can look forward to a cash prize of 15,000 euros.

Invitation

Eindhoven News readers are invited to two parts of the program namely;

Percussion Sessions

This is a new part of TROMP 2022 on November 18 and 19. This component includes:

– a lively program with a market, many brand presentations, master classes and great concerts

– Playing in the Percussion Group – no need to register in advance.

Final

TROMP invites Eindhoven News readers to attend the finals of TROMP 2022 for free on Sunday, November 20 at 14.00 hours, Grote Zaal Muziekgebouw Eindhoven.

Click here for free tickets.

The complete programme Agenda TROMP 2022 (tromppercussion.nl)