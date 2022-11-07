Sinterklaas celebrations in the city centre

Sinterklaas will visit Eindhoven again this year. The ‘goedheiligman’ (good saint) and his attendants called ‘Pieten’ can be seen on the 18 Septemberplein on November 12th. Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem will welcome the distinguished guest to our city. Many excited children will no doubt be there to cheer when he arrives. Sinterklaas and company will arrive at 13.00.

The programme includes a performance by Mikey and Megan, and there is a surprise act on the square. Then, at 14:45, Sinterklaas will ride through the centre on his horse Ozosnel. During that trip, there will be a stopover at the Van Piere bookshop, where a poem for the Good Saint will be recited.

After a procession through the city centre, Sinterklaas arrives at the Heuvel around 15:45. For this occasion, the shopping centre has been transformed into a true ‘Pietjes’ paradise.

Children can enjoy face painting, crafts and cake decorations, play games and of course sing and wave to the Saint. The activities are credited with stamps and a full set of stamps is rewarded with a Pietendiploma.

At around 16.30, Sinterklaas says goodbye and leaves with the Pieten to his residence.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Seetha