Level 42 performs in Eindhoven

On Tuesday 14 November 2023, the famous British band Level 42 will play at the Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven. The concert has been organised in collaboration by Effenaar and Muziekgebouw Eindhoven.

The “Living It Up On Tour” celebrates the 40th anniversary of the hit song The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up), which was released in 1983. It was the band’s first hit. The band broke through internationally in 1985.

Ticket sales begin on Friday 25 November 2022.

For more information: Level 42 | Muziekgebouw Eindhoven

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob