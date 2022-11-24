First ‘charging lanterns’ in Eindhoven put into use

The number of charging stations for electric cars is increasing rapidly in the city. On Wednesday, a new type of charging station was added in Eindhoven: the charging lantern. It is a lamppost and charging station in one.

The first units were officially put into use on Wednesday, at the hamlet of Te Veld in Eindhoven Noord, a new neighborhood with temporary and experimental homes. 23 charging lanterns will eventually be installed in this area.

Trial

The innovative charging stations were developed on behalf of the municipality of Eindhoven. The municipality wants to see whether this new way of charging is successful through a trial.

Practical

A charging lantern should ensure that space is used more practically. After all, by combining lantern and charging station, there are fewer objects on the street. According to the municipality, this contributes to better accessibility of footpaths and a nicer living environment.

The associated parking spaces are not exclusively intended for car charging. Anyone can park here.

