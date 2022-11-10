Eindhoven and Helmond selected for EU mission ‘climate neutral, smart cities’

Helmond has been selected together with Eindhoven to participate as a duo city in the European mission ‘climate neutral and smart cities’. The cities aim to be climate neutral by 2030.

At the beginning of this year, the cities jointly expressed their willingness to participate in the EU mission. By participating, Eindhoven and Helmond are entitled to support from Brussels and The Hague. This support must come in the form of extra money, but possibly also in the adjustment of the rules.

However, the target to be climate neutral by 2030 is very ambitious. Research by Studio040 previously showed that Eindhoven is nowhere near achieving its climate ambitions. The municipality itself did not entirely agree with this, however.

Round table

Nevertheless, Eindhoven and Helmond set themselves the ambition to become climate neutral within seven years. To this end, the municipalities want to sit down with residents, companies and knowledge institutions over the next ten months to come to a climate contract.

Two climate conferences are being organised in preparation for those conferences and meetings are being organized for those involved. During these meetings, it should become clear what exactly needs to change, which breakthroughs are needed in order to achieve the climate ambitions. In the second meeting, an inventory must be made of what is needed, while concrete agreements are made in the third meeting.

Contract

The results of the meetings are fed back to society at the conferences, taking into account comments and remarks from the cities. The climate contract must then be signed before the summer of 2023.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez