Beek en Donk rival Eindhoven GLOW

Light festival GLOW bathes Eindhoven in all kinds of colours, but Beek en Donk is a good rival. Instead of just dark, the sky turned bright purple Monday night. The ‘air painter’ turned out to be a tomato nursery.

“We apologise for the inconvenience!” reports Vereijken Nurseries on Facebook Tuesday morning. The tomato grower has a total of six branches, including in Beek en Donk.

In order to be able to grow more sustainably and to reduce energy consumption, the nursery switches to LED lighting. Due to a technical malfunction, the darkening shades did not close, resulting in the bright purple sky.

The event received glowing reviews on Facebook. “It was a super beautiful sight this morning”, and “I thought it was beautiful to see”, write local residents.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Omroep Brabant