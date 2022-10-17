Son and Breugel raises local tax

Son en Breugel need to increase local charges slightly. Mayor and alderpersons write that in the budget presented to the municipal council.

Residents will pay slightly more in housing costs and waste. For instance, the propety tax rises in line with inflation. The waste disposal charges for an average household will also go up by almost forty euros. Furthermore, residents will have to pay almost ten euros more in sewerage charges.

Need

According to the mayor and alderpersons, the measure is necessary because the costs of public tasks have risen. The municipal executive further writes that next year there will be a small deficit in Son en Breugel’s financial accounts. The municipality must therefore continue to watch its pennies, is the message. Moreover, there is uncertainty about how interest rates and inflation will play out in the coming period.

Safety net

The municipal council does indicate that the financial position of Son and Breugel is healthy and that there remains room for investments. For instance, money is earmarked for a better safety net for people who get into difficulties due to high energy bills.

Improving municipal facilities

There is also budget available for improving municipal facilities, such as the construction of the new De Bongerd sports hall. Furthermore, the municipality wants to make better plans to increase the number of housing units. Finally, the municipality assumes that more administrative capacity is needed to “contribute to the reception of refugees”.

The municipal council will consider the budget early next month.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan