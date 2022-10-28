Dutch population growing with more immigration births

The Dutch population increased by 191,000 people in the first nine months of this year. This population growth is largely due to immigration. This is evident in Brabant. The largest growth in Brabant is in Eindhoven, Waalre, Someren, Reusel-De Mierden, and Dongen.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the increase is mainly due to immigration. In fact, fewer babies were born than in the same period in 2021 and relatively many people died.

In many places, Ukrainian refugees contributed to the figure. Most of them settled in Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, and Almere.

The largest population growth in Brabant was observed by CBS in Dongen: almost 2.9%. Growth was smallest in Loon op Zand, at only 0.13%.

More population due to war

According to the statistics office, some 318,000 people from abroad found a new home in the Netherlands. Of these, about a third came from Ukraine. Especially in the first months after Russia’s invasion in February this year, relatively many people came to the Netherlands from Ukraine.

Not all immigrants who come to the Netherlands are staying. Some go back or leave for another country. Especially in the third quarter, emigration from the Netherlands to foreign countries picked up again. These are partly refugees from Ukraine who left the Netherlands again.

Also, more people from India, Turkey, Syria, and Afghanistan, among others, registered with a Dutch municipality.

Corona baby boom

After a veritable “corona baby boom” last year, the number of births seems to be leveling off this year. At the same time, mortality was relatively high.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.