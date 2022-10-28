PSV outplays Arsenal with a victory In European League group match

PSV recorded a handsome victory over Arsenal on Thursday night. At home, the Premier League leaders were defeated 2-0. PSV is thus already assured of being there in the second round of the Europa League group.



The chances of victory were not highly estimated beforehand. Arsenal is in form, and PSV suffered a setback against FC Groningen, the number fourteen in the Eredivisie. Yet coach Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team caused a surprise, in a convincing fashion. And Norway’s FK Bodø/Glimt’s loss at FC Zurich means they have already reached the next round in the Europa League.

Rejected goals

PSV started with a number of other players on the pitch, including Branthwaite and Mwene. El Ghazi also started in the starting lineup. PSV already saw two goals disallowed in the first half. First Gakpo was unlucky, then a goal by Simons was rejected due to offside.

Reward

After halftime, PSV was rewarded. The home team took the initiative. That manifested itself ten minutes after the break in a beautiful attack via De Jong. Veerman coolly finished it off. Eight minutes later they scored again. Via a corner, De Jong headed the ball home: 2-0. The striker proved his worth again for PSV after a period of injury.

PSV is now second in the group stage, behind Arsenal. If it can maintain that, the Eindhoven players will first have to face a Champions League eliminator. That could be FC Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, or Eintracht Frankfurt, for example.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.