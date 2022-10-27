Parked car ablaze in Best – investigation underway

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, a parked car burned out at the Johan Frisopark in Best.

The fire brigade was alerted about the car fire around a quarter to two. Upon arrival, the vehicle was already ablaze. The fire was extinguished by the rushed firefighters, but they were unable to prevent the car from being lost.

It is unknown how the fire started. The police have launched an investigation and spoke to the Polish owner, among others.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez