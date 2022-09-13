New round of vaccination against corona: GGDs ready for crowds

From Monday 19 September, citizens aged 60 and above can go to the GGD by appointment to get their jab. A tour of Omroep Brabant shows that the three GGDs in our province are ready for the new vaccination round.

High risk groups

Anyone with an invitation can make an appointment via www.planjeprik.nl (plan your jab). To make an appointment through the National Vaccination Appointment Number 0800-7070 is also possible. People with a higher risk of becoming seriously ill due to corona get their turn first. These are people from the age of 60, people who receive a flu shot every year, residents and staff of healthcare institutions and people with Down syndrome.

After the first group has been vaccinated, anyone aged 12 and over who wants to can get a repeat shot. When that will be is not yet known. This will be announced through the (social) media.

Strong team

The GGD Brabant-Zuidoost does not yet know how busy it will be: “That is pie in the sky for us. It is known that the coronavirus can revive in the fall and in the winter. Our team is ready to vaccinate anyone who is in turn. In the past period, we have brought our team back to strength. We have also trained the new employees. Two locations are available in our region. One on Haverdijk in Helmond and the other Fellenoord in Eindhoven.”

Ready to face

GGD Hart voor Brabant is ready for quite a bit of crowds. “We certainly expect a considerable influx in the first weeks of the campaign. A high vaccination coverage was achieved in our region in the past. The repeat injection can be taken three months after the last corona injection or a corona infection. We are now focusing on preparations at the locations. The recruiting and training of staff with additional doctors is also in action.”

From 19 September, people in the Hart for Brabant region can make an appointment. The vaccination locations include Den Bosch, Tilburg, Veghel, Waalwijk, Berghem, Boxtel and Cuijk.The GGD West Brabant is also ready for it. “There are four locations available: Breda International Airport (in Bosschenhoofd), Breda Heerbaan, Breda Centrum and Roosendaal.”

What vaccine will I get?

Outbreak Management Team have advised the renewed vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna for the repeat shot. These protect against more variants of the coronavirus. “People may also be less susceptible to infection after the repeat injection and are less likely to be able to transmit the virus to others,” the ministry writes.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani