No wider opening hours for catering within the ring for time being

The Municipality of Eindhoven does not agree with the extended opening hours for catering establishments within the ring road for the time being. The college has announced that.

A citizens’ initiative was submitted this summer. The initiators wanted to ensure that catering establishments within the ring road have the same opening hours as the ones in the center.

The council says it understands the application, but must consider ‘vibrancy and quality of life’, the council reports. The city council also wants a lively city. It must also take quality of life and safety in the neighbourhoods outside the center into account.

In addition, the city council has announced that it is possible for catering establishments to stay open longer, namely by requesting an ‘exit’, with which closing times can be sporadically delayed.

New Policy

Finally, the municipality reports that a new catering policy is being worked on. It explicitly includes nightlife and cultural events. The citizens’ initiative is also being taken into account, the college reports.

The intention is that at the end of the year a start will be made on shaping the new catering policy. It will come into effect at the end of 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani