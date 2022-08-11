PSV head to Champions League play-offs

PSV crawled through the eye of the needle on Tuesday evening, in the hunt for a Champions League ticket. At home, AS Monaco was beaten with great difficulty.

PSV has thus reached the last preliminary round of the prestigious ball of millions. The team from Eindhoven will play against Glasgow Rangers.

Monaco was the better team in the Philips Stadium; PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooij also acknowledged afterwards. Nevertheless, PSV managed to pull out a 3-2 victory by willpower, after extra time.

Veerman gave PSV the lead after twenty minutes with a shot that was much viewed. Both teams had a good chance before half time, but it remained 1-0. With that, PSV was virtually one round further, after the 1-1 last week in Monaco.

After the break, the visitors overwhelmed PSV. Monaco had opportunities. Ultimately, that led to two hits, from Maripan and Yedder. The candle seemed to go out for PSV, but Van Nistelrooij’s team managed to avoid elimination one minute before the end with a header from Guiterrez. In extra time, De Jong decided the game with another header.

PSV will play against the Rangers next Tuesday, first in Scotland.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez