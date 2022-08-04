Construction of Kennedylaan Park Hilaria takes off

Two days from now Park Hilaria will reopen in Eindhoven. One hundred attractions are now being built on Kennedylaan as Park Hilaria is expected to stay open for ten days. About 450,000 visitors are estimated to attend.

Last year the event was slightly adjusted due to corona. The attractions were further apart and the Feestcafé was not welcome. This year everything is back to normal. “We are very happy to be there again,” says Harold van Nielen of the Feestcafé. “Making people happy is what makes the heart beat faster.”

Swing Carousel

New at Park Hilaria is the ‘Around the World’ attraction, a sixty-metre merry-go-round. “With a hundred attractions, there is something for everyone,” says Mariola Scheepstra of organizer Eindhoven 24/7. “The swing carousel (zweefmolen) is new, I think you have a very nice view of the city from there.”

Twentieth Edition

It is the twentieth edition of Park Hilaria and so it is ten days of celebration. Showmen are happy to be back. “I was in Tilburg for this, which was a lot of stress, there is a bit more peace here,” says a fair operator of an attraction.

Unlike many other cities, the Eindhoven fun fair is not located in the city center, but rather the entire Kennedylaan is closed for the amusement park. “You have pleasant long hours, you don’t have to close everything at night, and the organization is very nice. It is a trusted location.”

Park Hilaria is set to open this Friday afternoon, August 5.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez