Train between Den Bosch and Utrecht running again

The power outage around Den Bosch station appears to be over. NS reports that trains should be running normally after 1:30 this afternoon.

This Friday morning, train traffic suffered twice from a power failure around Den Bosch station. The first interruption was around 10 o’clock, but that problem was solved half an hour later.

The second failure lasted a little longer. The NS deployed stop buses between Den Bosch and Geldermalsen.

Source: Omroepbrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.