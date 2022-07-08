Cyclist seriously injured in collision at Oersebaan

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision on Oersebaan. A car at a very high speed ran him over. The man hit his head on the curb.

It is not clear how the accident actually happened. There is no right of way for cyclists at the crossing, but the cyclist may have assumed this and overlooked the car.

A trauma helicopter came in as the accident was a serious one. However, the emergency services decided to take the victim directly to the hospital by ambulance.

The police arrested the driver of the car – a soldier – due to the seriousness of the collision. The military police and police are investigating the accident. The Oersebaan remains closed to traffic.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.