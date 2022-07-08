Homeless with serious complications to get own location

The arrival of the new homeless shelter on the Fuutlaan has caused quite a stir. It is clear that the new shelter will not offer space to the homeless having complex problems. The city council would like confirmation of this from the college.

This group called C- group is going to be located elsewhere. The Municipality of Eindhoven is currently discussing with Sprinkplank040 about the location. In a few weeks, there should be clarity about that.

“It concerns the group of long-term homeless, people with, for example, an addiction background or psychological problems. For them, the Fuutlaan is not an ideal location, because people only stay there for a few weeks before moving on to permanent housing,” says Thijs Eradus of Springplank040.

“The C-group needs other care. For that, we now have a location on the Vestdijk, among others. But for about fifteen people we are looking for another location”, says Eradus.

Council questions

The Eindhoven city council is closely following the course of events. The coalition parties, supplemented by the VVD and Volt, therefore asked council questions about the new reception location. The parties still agree with the new reception location on the Fuutlaan but they would like to seriously think about the concerns of local residents.

Therefore the groups wanted to know if the C-group will actually be housed somewhere else.

Safety

In addition, the groups want to know what Eindhoven is going to do to guarantee the safety and liveability in the neighborhood, for example by deploying more police. The groups also want a meeting between people from the neighborhood and the target groups that are accommodated in the Fuutlaan.

