Jorritsma new chairman of Avans University of Applied Sciences

While we have no idea yet who the mayor of Eindhoven will be, we know what the present mayor John Jorritsma going to do when he is no longer in his current position.

Jorritsma is going to work as chairman of the supervisory board of Avans University of Applied Sciences. On the website of the educational institution, Jorritsma says he is looking forward to his new position.

“Avans has embarked on an ambitious development with Ambition 2025 in which students are educated to be agile and resilient and to be able to work with knowledge, skills, and insights. I am happy to make my contribution in the coming years to support this administratively and to make further development and growth possible,” Jorritsma said.

Avans does not have any schools in Eindhoven. The educational institution does have offices in other Brabant cities, namely Tilburg, Den Bosch, and Breda.

Jorritsma has been mayor of Eindhoven since 2016. Before that, he was, among other things, director of the Brabantse Ontwikkel Maatschappij. He was also commissioner of the king in Friesland.

