Six TU/e researchers receive Vidi grants

Heart valve implants and cheap solar cells, these are two of the six research topics for which TU/e scientists have been awarded grants of 800,000 euros.

Vidi Grant

This so-called Vidi grant is awarded by the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO). With the money, the six scientists can start or continue their research in the next five years.

Regenerative heart

One of the grants goes to computer models for ‘regenerative heart valve prostheses’; biodegradable valves that can be used to replace a diseased heart valve. Researcher Sandra Koerakker wants to develop computer models to better predict whether such a biodegradable heart valve will adhere well to the body.

Old paintings

Another grant goes to Emanuela Bosco. She is doing research into how oil paint deteriorates. The paint of centuries-old paintings can change colour and structure over time. So, Bosco wants to make mathematical models which can predict how oil paintings might deteriorate in the future. With that knowledge, museums can take better care of the paintings.

Grants for research

The other grants go to research to fight cancer better, to make information networks work faster, to produce cheaper solar cells and to make nuclear fusion reactors work better.

The Vidi grant is intended to stimulate innovative research. A total of 101 grants were awarded.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan