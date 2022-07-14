Festival plus a ‘new course’ to mark Muziekgebouw’s 30th

In September, it will be the thirtieth anniversary of the Muziekgebouw. In honor of the jubilee, the theater is organizing a festival while also embarking on a ‘new course’

With this new course, the theater wants to reach a wider audience. A right step in the direction to solve its budget constraints.

“We have embarked on a new path with the development plan,” says director Edo Righini. “To achieve this, we are broadening the programming and involving different target groups in the development of new programs and initiatives. In this way we want to reach a larger and also broader part of society.”

Balance

“At the same time, our focus is on creating a Muziekgebouw where cultural content and cultural entrepreneurship are in balance,” Reghini continues. “The first results of this new strategy give us confidence that we are well on the way.”

Kick off

The anniversary season will kick off on September 10. The Philharmonie Zuidnederland will present a broad musical program with various special guests, the Muziekgebouw said. In addition, as part of the thirtieth anniversary, various celebrities will visit the concert hall during the year.

The legendary soul bands ‘The Temptations’ and ‘The Four Tops’ will be performing at the end of October. A surprise program by Hungarian pianist András Schiff is planned in February.

Sunday Funday

The Sunday Funday festival is being kicked off a day after the 30th anniversary. The Muziekgebouw plans to give lesser-known artists a stage with this recurring event. Less well-known performances have been less well-visited since corona, Muziekgebouw director Edo Righini previously told Studio040 . Sunday Funday must put an end to that.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik