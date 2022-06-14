Tim van Rijthoven is world news after beating Daniil Medvedev

Tim van Rijthoven’s unparalleled performance last week in ATP tennis tournament sounds like a chapter from a fairy tale. But it is really true. This article shows a glimpse of how his tournament journey towards victory was.

First ATP tournament milestone:

His first match in the main draw of the ATP tournament was conducted on Tuesday against the Australian Matthew Ebden. The wildcard player took the victory in two tiebreaks. This was his first victory at an ATP tournament.

He sees it as a milestone and maybe even has some progression: “I feel pretty good and I have the feeling I’m in a nice upward trend”, he told Libéma Open.

Thursday tournament

‘On Thursday, the number one of the United States and number 14 in the world awaited for him to play’: Taylor Fritz. He provided a thunderous surprise. He lost the first set in a thrilling tiebreak but he fought back and wins in three sets 6-7 (9), 7-5 and 6-4.

Quarter finals

Van Rijthoven played against Frenchman Hugo Gaston, number 66 of the world, in the quarterfinals. He wion in two sets 7-6, 6-4.

Outstanding performance of a Brabander

The victory for his performance stands out. Journalists want to know everything about the Brabander during the press conference. Van Rijthoven himself is impressed: ‘I knew I could do damage on grass, with my good service and offensive game, but I did not expect this much damage.’

Saturday match

On Saturday, Van Rijthoven played against the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is number nine in the world rankings, in the semifinals. In a real cracker, the tennis player from Brabant won 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) and was one step closer to the title.

The grand finale

The sensational week of the 25-year-old player ended with a bang on Sunday, when he defeated none other than Daniil Medvedev in the final by a large margin: 6-4, 6-1.

A resounding victory for wildcard player Van Rijthoven against the number one of the world. He held a speech afterwards and said that all of this was new to him. He also said that he only saw Medvedev on TV before and that it was a dream come true for him.

Source: Omproepbrabant.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan