Grief and distress over fire at St. Antonius Abt primary school

The children of St. Antonius Abt school are on vacation for a week after part of their school went up in flames. Everyone is still confused about what happened at the school.

“There is one word that dominates: sadness,” -director Kim Keesmekers.

Lobke Sanders of Dikkie & Dik daycare was also shocked after hearing the news. “I drove straight here. Everyone around the school was shocked. Very unreal.”

Stop gap arrangement

The school is working hard to ensure that the children can return to school as soon as possible. “We are now looking for temporary classrooms for the children.” The school thinks that about five groups will have to move temporarily.

Parents and students

There is also disbelief among the parents of students: “It is very strange to realize that this has happened, my son is also at school here and his sneakers were still inside.” Although children usually don’t mind a longer holiday due to the circumstances, I would rather have gone to school now. Then I could have learned even more,” one student said sadly.

Possible cause

The school has not released any information about the possible cause of the fire. There is a lot of speculation among the parents about the circumstances. “The story goes that there was a party, they set off fireworks there. That would have ended up on the roof,” says one parent. Earlier, the police said that the fire was probably caused by fireworks.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar Abbas