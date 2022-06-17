Check on A67 near Geldrop: 13 drivers fined

The police fined thirteen drivers during an inspection on the A67 near Geldrop. The fines were for defective tyres, violation of the driving hours law, excessively high or wide vehicles, and objects in the window that obstructed the view.

The police particularly encountered many technical defects. The Food and Water Authority was also at the inspection. An official report was issued in connection with animal welfare. It is not clear what exactly the violation was.

The drivers have to work to solve the problems. The police say they will soon carry out more checks in the area.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.