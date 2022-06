The police arrested two people on Thursday afternoon. They raided a house at the Koning Arthurlaan in Eindhoven.

In the neighborhood, it was rumored that shots were fired during the raid, but that rumor was later denied by the police.

The police do not want to say anything further about the incident, because the action is still ongoing.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.