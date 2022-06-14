Burglar falls asleep in garden, police wake him up

The police arrested a man in the night from Monday to Tuesday, because he was sleeping in the garden of a house. He had tried to break into the shed of a house on Schaepmanlaan in Bergen op Zoom. The 38-year-old man has been arrested.

The police received a report around 4 a.m. that a stranger had been seen in someone’s garden. Officers immediately went there but saw no one. A while later, a resident called again that the man had been seen again. Officers climbed a barn to look for the man and saw him sleeping in the garden. They woke him up, after which the man immediately fled. The man climbed over the fence but was eventually arrested. He is still in custody pending further investigation.

Source: Omroepbrabant

Translated: Yawar Abbas