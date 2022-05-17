Explosion and fierce fire in Son: one person injured and building in ruins

A person was injured in an explosion and a fierce fire in a building in Son en Breugel. According to a 112 correspondent, the entire building on Brouwerskampweg was ablaze and a large part of it collapsed due to the explosion.

The injured person was treated by paramedics and then taken to hospital. The seriousness of the injuries is unknown.

Just after 6 p.m., the fire service reported that the fire was under control. It will take a few more hours to extinguish the fire, a spokesperson said. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. It is a building of about 10 by 15 meters that should be considered completely lost, according to the fire fighter service.

The fire brigade responded with several units to the fire around 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Two ambulances and an air ambulance were also called.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Yawar Abbas