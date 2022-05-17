Drought is an increasing problem; measures taken earlier than ever

The persistent drought is becoming an increasing problem in nature in Brabant. The water level is way too low for the time of year. And it doesn’t look like it’s going to rain anytime soon. So Brabant water boards must take measures. Never before has that happened so early in the season.

Due to the heat and drought of recent months, the water level is falling very quickly. In Central Brabant, water is almost no longer allowed to be pumped from streams and ditches. This measure, introduced by the De Dommel Water Board, is intended to protect the plants and animals around the water from drought. Never before has a ban been imposed so early in the year.

Supply via rivers

Not all Water Boards go as far as De Dommel. At the Brabantse Delta Water Board (West Brabant), no water may be abstracted in six of the eighteen areas, and at the Aa en Maas Water Board, there is no ban at all on pumping water from ditches and streams. According to a spokesperson, they can still supply enough water there via adjacent rivers.

Structural measures

According to an expert, the drought requires structural measures. “We will have to adapt our area to the changing circumstances. Water retention should become the norm. So we have to give as much space as possible to the water throughout the year so that we can combat the drought.”

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha