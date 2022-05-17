Free energy-saving light bulbs on the Day of Light

In times of rising energy costs, everyone can use a helping hand. On the International Day of Light, 16th May, nine thousand people with a minimum wage received free energy-saving lamps.

The free lamps are distributed by Quiet Eindhoven, Werkplaats Finance and Signify. A total of 1,500 Eindhoven families who are dealing with (structural) poverty are eligible.

With these 9,000 lamps, about €270,000 per year can be saved in electricity costs and 945,000 kg of CO2 emissions per year. A very nice contribution to the sustainability of Eindhoven, and a little for these families. The use of LED lighting will lighten the financial load for these families, according to the initiators.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Yawar Abbas