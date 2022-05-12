Data Analysis students have to retake the exam

TU/e students who sat the Data Analytics for Engineers exam on April 19 will have to do so again. The exam questions were known before the exam.

TU/e news site Cursor reports that the exam will be annulled. The first-year students who took the exam must therefore retake the exam. The TU/e ​​Examination Board has decided this on the basis of research and legal advice.

“As TU/e, it is our professional duty to ensure that the diploma you work so hard for has and retains quality assurance. This annulment is the best choice in the interest of our students,” dean Ines Lopez Arteaga told Cursor.

The new exam will be made up during the exam week at the beginning of July. The TU/e ​​is taking measures to minimise the damage to teh studies of students. In addition, the university has announced that sanctions will be imposed against the students who were involved in the disclosure of the exam questions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani