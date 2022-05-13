Final exams have again started

The final exams officially started on Thursday. At the Eindhoven Augustinianum, the students started this morning with German, in the afternoon it was time for geography and Dutch.

Clammy hands are inevitable, as the dreaded exam halls were opened again. Students looked calm prior to the tests but there was no early rejoicing.

Arjan Wellens, exam secretary at the Augustinianum, speaks highly of the attitude of the final exam students. “They keep very calm during the test. Only before the exam do they need distraction and you can see them being a bit nervous. That’s part of it, of course.”

“Should be fine.”

The students are confident of a good outcome. “I am well prepared, although it remains exciting, of course.” A few even dare to make a prediction already. “This is going to be okay, I think it will be a 6.5 or so. I have no stress at all.”

Source: studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.