Johanneskerk in Eindhoven organises benefit day for refugees

The purpose of the benefit concert is to raise money for the refugee shelter in the city. The highlight of the day is the concert taking place in the afternoon, with music by professional ensembles and lute player Mehmet Polat. Eindhoven artists such as Björn van der Doelen and Bart van Dongen will also perform.

From 10 am the day starts with an art market and open stage, supplemented with activities by youth organization ‘Mr. Rick’. Students from the Design Academy and other creatives will sell small art objects. All this is accompanied by local musicians from the area and from the CKE.

Afternoon program

From 2 pm, national and international artists will then put on a concert. The European Brass Septet will play first, and the harmonica quartet ‘Fata Morgana’ will also perform. This is supplemented with music by the Tiel city organist Ben Middeldorp, and Mehmet Polat introduces us to the lute together with Jan Marten de Vries.

‘Fits well with our message’

Hans Matheeuwsen from Vredesburo Eindhoven is looking forward to the event. “This initiative fits well with the message we want to convey, where there is much more between being able to do nothing and taking care of refugees at home. Small, creative initiatives are of great importance here.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani