400 Ukrainian children forget worries at sports day Philips Stadium

Ukrainian children from schools in Eindhoven could forget all their worries for a while. They were invited to a sports and games day in the Philips Stadium. The initiative of companies from the region was much appreciated by the participating children: “Very sweet that they organise this for us”.

The children have missed sports since they were forced to flee their homeland. “I played in a special volleyball team. I have very good memories of that”, Lina says. Zhenya also missed sports, also because she was in many sports: ”I like basketball, football and dancing. I like a lot of sports”.

Forget worries

For the organisation it was especially important that the children had a pleasant afternoon: ”We have ensured that there is something nice for everyone to do. Then all of the children can have a pleasant afternoon that allows them to forget their worries for a while”, enthusiastic volunteer Jacline de Kort says.

Chairman of the Partnerfonds (partner fund) of Brainport companies Staf Depla also mentions the importance of events like these: ”We have to help the children to get on with their lives. We do that with an event like this, but also with other projects. We have to help them as much as we help our own children”.

Gratitude

The children are very grateful for this event: “It is very kind that they organise this for us”, Zhenya says. Lina is also happy: ”I understand that it is expensive to organise this kind of thing. Therefore, I am very grateful that people want to do this for us”.

