Sahara sand sets fire to the sky above Brabant

The combination of Sahara sand and the setting sun made for beautiful images on Wednesday evening. Throughout the province, the sky turned orange against a dark background.

The beautiful play of colours in the sky is the result of the sand and dust that has come our way from the Sahara. “It all starts with bad weather near the desert,” says Johhny Willemsen of Weerplaza. “If the wind blows very hard, the lightest dust and sand blow into the air. It’s hurled to great heights.”

The heaviest parts, such as sand, will be the first to fall from the sky. This happens in Spain and Portugal, for example. “What falls here is a residue of the leftover dust. As a result, it colours the sky beautifully.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani