HTC eager to attract more companies and build homes

The High Tech Campus (HTC) is eager to attract more software development to Eindhoven. It would be a valuable addition to the current companies on campus which mainly focus on hardware development.

Software and computer programmes play an increasingly vital role in the functioning of technology. Start-up and scale-up companies that can add to the rich pallet of high-tech companies on campus would be welcome. The board of the campus is hoping to attract a major player ‘à la Microsoft’ to Eindhoven.

American network

Campus manager Oaktree is the obvious party to bring such a company to the region. After all, they are an American investment company with a large network in the United States.

Growth

The HTC continues to grow considerably. Tens of thousands of square metres of business premises must be added. Also, 250 new homes should be built. This will allow expats a place to stay for six months while they look for a permanent home in the Brainport region.

The zoning plan must be adjusted for these improvements. A small supermarket, a gym and restaurants are planned in addition to the current facilities to increase the dynamics on the campus.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani