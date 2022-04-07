Kruisstraat works: parking rate up and more greenery

Eindhoven will start road works on the Kruisstraat and Woenselse Markt on Monday. The parking spaces on Kruisstraat will be modified and more space will be created for greenery.

The adjustments are being made to improve road safety in and around the Kruisstraat. It is the first step of a long journey to improve the neighbourhood. A process that, according to some, is not going fast enough.

“There is a lot of discussion about the road safety of Kruisstraat. The sloping parking spaces can create less clear situations for cyclists and motorists,” says Monique List, alderman for mobility.

Fewer cars

“Also, cars often drive much too fast. Measures to make the street safer and more attractive are being taken. In line with our policy, cars will feature less prominently. This will create more space for cyclists and pedestrians,” said the alderman.

To implement the improvements, the direction of travel on Kruisstraat will be reversed from Gildelaan to Kloosterdreef. As a result, there is no longer a through route to the Ring. The sloping parking spaces will also disappear. In the future, parking will be required along the road.

Parking rates

The bicycle racks on the pavement on the eastern side will be relocated. The parking rates on Kruisstraat will be increased. For long-term parking, motorists can go to Parking Fellenoord or the Woenselse Markt, according to the municipality.

The renovations will free up 250 square metres for extra greenery. The municipality will evaluate the effects of the redevelopment with local residents after six months. The work must be completed by early May.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani