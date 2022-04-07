Brabant highways are as busy as before corona

Thursday was the busiest morning rush hour of the year. More than one third of all those traffic jams were within the Brabant provincial borders. It seems to be busy on the highways again. Almost as if there has never been a lockdown, work-from-home advice or corona crisis.

Arnoud Broekhuis also sees that it is old-fashioned busy. He is manager of the ANWB traffic information centre. He says that Brabant is already above the traffic jam level compared to the month of April of 2019, before the corona crisis.

The ANWB measures this congestion on the roads not only by the number of kilometres of traffic jam each morning but on the basis of the so-called traffic jam severity. That traffic jam density is the distance of the traffic jam multiplied by the time you spend in it, Broekhuis explains. “This gives us the best picture of how busy it really is on the highways.”

And that is already quite disappointing just after corona. “Keep in mind that you will be stuck in traffic every morning,” says Arnoud. According to him, Tuesdays and Thursdays are still the busiest. “On these days, most people drive to work,” he explains.

If you want to avoid traffic jams, Tuesday and Thursday are the best days to work from home. “This way we spread out the traffic more, which results in fewer traffic jams.”

Most traffic jams in Brabant are on the A58 from Tilburg to Eindhoven, and at junction Galder on the A16 according to the ANWB.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani