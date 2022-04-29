Injured in fire at Eindhoven student huis

A blazing fire raged in a student house on Korianderstraat in Eindhoven on Friday morning. The fire department evacuated the house. One of the residents was injured in the fire.

A number of residents inhaled smoke. The ambulance staff examined them. Nobody needed to be taken to the hospital. The ten residents of the student house are for the moment living in a church/children’s daycare center in the street.

According to the police, a mattress probably caught fire. Ten students live in the house. One of the students woke up because he couldn’t breathe. His sweatpants were partially burned and he had burns on his leg.

The fire department had two fire trucks at the fire. The fire is now under control.

Source: omroepbrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.