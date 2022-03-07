TU/e donates ‘one euro per student and employee’ to Ukraine

Eindhoven University of Technology is donating 20,000 euros to Giro 555. They are collecting money for the Ukrainians affected by the war.The University has decided to donate one euro per student and employee to help the people in Ukraine.

TU/e’s own Giro page

In addition, the university has announced that it has set up its own Giro 555 page. On this page, employees and students can make their own donations. The TU/e hopes that the amount donated by the university will be doubled.

At the time of writing, the counter stands at 21,603 euros, of which the first 20,000 come from the TU/e.

Earlier, the university announced that it would be setting up a special crisis team at the university. This team will offer help to Ukrainian and Russian students and staff who are affected by the war or by sanctions.

Source: Studi040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan