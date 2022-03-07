Russian students are allowed to complete their studies at Fontys

The 34 Russian and 10 Belarusian students who are studying at Fontys may finish their studies, the university has announced.

Universities of applied sciences throughout the country, including Fontys University of Applied Sciences, suspended their cooperation with universities in Russia and Belarus on Friday 4 March. A spokesperson tells Bron, the news platform of the institute, that this will not have any consequences for the bachelor, master and exchange students.

Fontys cannot yet say whether exchanges will be possible again in the near future. Travel restrictions and the exclusion of Russia from the Swift payment system make this difficult. Moreover, Fontys states that the freezing of cooperation means that the exchange of information with Russian educational institutions is no longer possible.

Finally, the university notes that the Russian and Belarusian students do not come from a Russian university but from a university in another country with which Fontys has an exchange project.

Source : Studio040

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan