Police in Eindhoven confiscated nearly 30,000 cannabis plants after anonymous calls

Thanks to anonymous calls the police have put a stop to a large number of criminal activities in and around Eindhoven. This appears from figures reported by ‘Meld Misdaad Anoniem’ (report crime anonymously).

Most of these calls – over 600- were related to soft drug related crime. Hard drugs related crime accounted for 450 calls. Anonymous reports of violent crimes (more than 300) and crimes in the financial and economic sphere (more than 100) were much lower, but they did see the largest increase. The figures focus on the East Brabant police region, which, in addition to Eindhoven, also includes Helmond and Den Bosch.

Cannabis plant raids

That most of the reports involve soft drugs is reflected by the number of cannabis plants seized. Almost 28,300 cannabis plant were confiscated after anonymous tips. The police also seized 60 kilos of weed on Kruisstraat. Weed nurseries were also discovered in Gestel, Heesterakker, Woensel and Veldhoven.

Other reports

In addition, Meld Misdaad Anoniem announced that a drugs dealer was arrested in the Achtse Barrier in May. Fake weapons, counterfeit money, air rifle cartridges and pepper spray were seized in Kronenhoef. In October, the police found a large number of hard drugs in a home after an anonymous report. Many anonymous tips also came in around the curfew riots.

More tips in 2021

Compared to previous years, the number of calls in East Brabant was quite high. In 2021, more than 1,800 anonymous calls were made in the police region, compared to 1,900 in 2020. In previous years, the highest number of reports was around 1,300. This figure corresponds to a national trend in which the number of anonymous tips has increased significantly.

Source: studio040