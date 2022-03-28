120 Ukrainian children back in the classroom in Woensel

120 children have enrolled in the Ukrainian school on the Broodberglaan in Eindhoven. The war victims, aged between four and eighteen, can go back to school as of Monday.

The former building of the Christiaan Huygens College has been converted into a Ukrainian school. Children who had to flee the war zone can attend classes here in Ukrainian.

The school on the Broodberglaan has been set up for both primary and secondary education. The pupils are taught by Ukrainians who have experience in teaching. The initiative is not aimed at teaching the newcomers Dutch. It was conceived so that the children would not fall behind because of the war.

The building has room for 500 to 600 pupils in total.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan