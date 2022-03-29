Primary school in Eindhoven raises 50,000 euros for Ukraine

Nearly 50,000 euros, that is the “insane amount” Primary school ‘t Slingertouw raised for Ukraine.

The school organized a sponsored walk to help Ukraine. ‘An insane amount’ was literally mentioned by ‘t Slingertouw school itself on its website, expressing their astonishment on the success of the campaign. The money goes to giro 555 for the Ukrainian cause.

All classes were present at the unveiling ceremony of the amount. “There was a lot of cheering and some amazement at the insane amount that was raised,” the school says. The children ran a certain distance and were sponsored by family, friends and acquaintances. The school says they are proud. “We are so happy that as citizens of the world we have been able to do our bit for the victims of the war in Ukraine.”

