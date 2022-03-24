Crash ends motocross season for Roan van de Moosdijk

Although the season has just started, Roan van de Moosdijk can already forget about the world title in MX2. The talented motocross rider from Eindhoven crashed during the qualifying race in Argentina last weekend. Now it appears that his shoulder is broken. The recovery will take months.

Van den Moosdijk already injured his shoulder in the previous MX2 race in Mantova. “We already knew there was a small crack. Still, we travelled to Argentina last weekend.” The fall in Argentina caused additional damage to the Eindhoven rider. “The shoulder is out of place and needs surgery.”

Just after the race in Argentina, photos were taken of the shoulder. “Then they thought it was just a collarbone fracture. But the medical quality there is not so good,” says the motocross talent. That’s why he had to visit the hospital on Tuesday for better photos.

“If I don’t let this recover properly now, I could suffer from it for the rest of my life.”

“We should not be talking about weeks. It could take months,” the doctor told Van de Moosdijk. “If I don’t let this recover properly now, I could suffer from it for the rest of my life. We decided with the team to do this properly now and come back strong next year.”

So the 21-year-old motocross rider will not be able to compete for a long time. “With surgery, recovery, and rehabilitation, we assume three months. That’s heavy,” he says disappointed. “In Argentina, we tried to save the championship with a bad shoulder. But the crash means the season is definitely over.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir